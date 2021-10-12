Western Massachusetts celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts joined the rest of the country in celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.

This year marks the first time a U.S. president has officially recognized the holiday. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation honoring Indigenous peoples. The holiday is used as a way to honor the contributions, and legacies of the Indigenous Peoples of North America.

Making their history more prominent and western Massachusetts did just that, from a celebration in Great Barrington to a seminar at Mount Holyoke.

“By naming this holiday Indigenous People’s Day we recognize the original inhabitants of these lands and oppose the celebrations colonialism, slavery and the forcible removable and attempted genocide of Indigenous Peoples,” said Sonya Stephens of Mount Holyoke College.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is always observed on the second Monday of October.

