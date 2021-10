Original story below…

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday night, double-fatal shooting in Rosedale.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Plainview Road (21237) for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.