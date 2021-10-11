CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Chargers are going to replace Oday Aboushi

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227H9e_0cOJncj300

Chargers guard Oday Aboushi’s season has come to an end.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Aboushi sustained a torn ACL in Los Angeles’ 47-42 victory over the Browns.

Signed this past offseason, Aboushi was a vital piece of the revamped offensive line. In 293 snaps, he only allowed five pressures and did not surrender a single sack.

With a void at the right guard, head coach Brandon Staley said Michael Schofield will fill as the starter.

Schofield entered and played the remainder of the game after Aboushi exited with the injury.

Schofield started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019.

While the 30-year old is locked into the role, there’s still a chance rookie Brenden Jaimes, who Staley spoke highly of, could crack the lineup. Although, Staley feels like he isn’t quite ready to be a starter just yet.

Staley also added that the team could “possibly looking elsewhere” for help. Possible free-agent options include Larry Warford, Forrest Lamp, Nick Easton, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
theathletic.com

How the Chargers slowed down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense

The Chargers earned a road win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in large part because of an excellent defensive game plan that was executed nearly flawlessly. The game plan boiled down to four overarching strategies that went hand in hand:. 1. Tempt the Chiefs into running the ball. 2....
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Full go for Monday

Allen (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Allen was a limited participant in practice earlier this week, but a full showing Saturday confirmed his status ahead of the critical divisional matchup. Through three games, Allen leads the team in targets (33) and catches (21) and is second in receiving yards (258) despite the emergence of Mike Williams as a co-No. 1 option.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Warford
Long Beach Press-Telegram

How will SoFi Stadium look for Chargers vs. Raiders?

COSTA MESA — Keenan Allen’s guess of a 50-50 crowd between Chargers fans and Raiders fans at SoFi Stadium on Monday night was probably wishful thinking. The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong fan base in Los Angeles. They called the city home in the 1980s and early ’90s, with coach Tom Flores roaming the sidelines and running back Marcus Allen making dynamic plays on the Los Anegles Memorial Coliseum field.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Ravens, point spread, more

Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens will feature two of the NFL's elite young quarterbacks. Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers, then went on to earn the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Lamar Jackson was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Browns#American Football#Acl
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers preview: Breaking down the Chargers and how they match up

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I didn’t expect the Browns to be in this position. Their 3-1 record makes sense. However, Kevin Stefanski’s offense isn’t firing properly. Cleveland has the second-best rush DVOA at 14.9 percent. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the league’s most formidable one-two punch. Chubb ranks second in rushing yards with 362 yards, trailing Derrick Henry by 148. That sounds steep but keep in mind Henry has 44 more carries.
NFL
Popculture

'Monday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

The final game of Week 4 of the NFL season will feature two AFC West teams that are off to strong starts. Monday Night Football is tonight, and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angels Chargers. The game will kick off at 815 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. It will also stream on the ESPN App and Yahoo Sports App.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured. Originally a fifth-round selection by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft, Kelemete (SENN-ee-oh KEL-uh-MEH-tay) has seen action in 88 career games and made 42 starts with the Cardinals, Saints and Texans. He's appeared in a pair of postseason games, most recently starting at left guard for Houston in the 2018 AFC Wild Card against Indianapolis. Kelemete started 31 games from 2016-18, blocking on offensive units that each produced a 4,000-yard passer (Drew Brees in 2016-17 and Deshaun Watson in 2018). In each of his final two seasons with New Orleans, Kelemete helped pave the way for Mark Ingram II to run for 1,000 yards. He will wear No. 68 for the Bolts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy