How Chargers are going to replace Oday Aboushi

Chargers guard Oday Aboushi’s season has come to an end.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Aboushi sustained a torn ACL in Los Angeles’ 47-42 victory over the Browns.

Signed this past offseason, Aboushi was a vital piece of the revamped offensive line. In 293 snaps, he only allowed five pressures and did not surrender a single sack.

With a void at the right guard, head coach Brandon Staley said Michael Schofield will fill as the starter.

Schofield entered and played the remainder of the game after Aboushi exited with the injury.

Schofield started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2018 and 2019.

While the 30-year old is locked into the role, there’s still a chance rookie Brenden Jaimes, who Staley spoke highly of, could crack the lineup. Although, Staley feels like he isn’t quite ready to be a starter just yet.

Staley also added that the team could “possibly looking elsewhere” for help. Possible free-agent options include Larry Warford, Forrest Lamp, Nick Easton, among others.