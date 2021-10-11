CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Voice’ Battles Begin: Watch 6 Must-See Performances From Night 1 (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice‘s Season 21 Battles are finally here as the second round of the competition kicked off on NBC. During Night 1 of the event, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton were forced to pit their own team members against one another to see who would move on to the Knockouts. Helping prepare the hopefuls for the Battles are Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Katie Rae, Bella DeNapoli The Voice 2021 Battles “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” Barbra Streisand, Donna Summer, Season 21

Katie Rae performs “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Barbra Streisand, Donna Summer, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Song: “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Barbra Streisand, Donna Summer. Battle Winner: Katie Rae. Lost the Battle: Bella DeNapoli. Steal / Save: Ariana Grande...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Jeremy Rosado
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
John Legend
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Shawn Mendes
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
hngn.com

Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence About The Star's Divorce From Her Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire, Brandon Blackstock's stepmother, is speaking out more than a year after ex-wife Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce. From 1989 through 2015, the 66-year-old singer was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father. In a recent interview with Extra, the country music legend opened up about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce for the first time.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Cupcake: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 5, “Date Night,” which aired October 13 on Fox. Ruth Pointer was so excited to be on “The Masked Singer,” but a victory wasn’t automatic — and in the end, she had to jump off the stage, as the Pointer Sisters member was unmasked at the end of the fifth episode of Season 6, “Date Night.” Nicole Scherzinger got it right with Ruth Pointer. Ken Jeong named Tina Turner as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Grace Jones. Robin Thicke said it was Leslie Jones. Pointer...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Nbc#Reality Tv#Barbra Streisand Donna#Voicebattles#Team Ariana#Team Legend
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Reba McEntire Finally Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce After Rumors About Her Feelings Swirled

Country diva Reba McEntire may be divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, but that doesn’t mean she's lacking in opinions about the messy split between Blackstock and McEntire’s sometimes-collaborator Kelly Clarkson. As rumors swirl about McEntire’s feelings surrounding the litigation-filled divorce, the country singer finally weighed in, remaining loyal to both Clarkson and her former stepson.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani mistaken for Khloe Kardashian in head-turning new photo

Gwen Stefani's edgy aesthetic has earned her legions of loyal followers who can't wait to see what look she's pulling off on a daily basis but her latest left some of them seriously confused. The No Doubt singer, 52, took to Instagram with a stunning image of herself rocking waist-length...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy