Know before you go: What to expect when Biketoberfest 2021 rolls into Daytona Beach this week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 29th Annual Biketoberfest fall motorcycle rally begins Thursday in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police say they expect around 125,000 visitors to the 2021 rally.

To help ensure the safety of riders, residents, and visitors alike, the police department released the following list of guidelines people should learn before they show up and be prepared to follow once the festivities start:

Important Information

People traveling to or from the beach should use the bridges at International Speedway or Seabreeze/Oakridge Blvds.

Motorcycles are required to have mufflers. Violations of Daytona Beach and/or State of Florida excessive noise ordinances will be enforced.

Main St. will be motorcycles only. Unless they have special permission for access, all other vehicles will be directed elsewhere.

Curbside parking on Main St. will be limited to allow for greater physical distancing on sidewalks.

The “Pink P” will NOT be implemented for beachside access this year on any of the city’s high-rise bridges or the Main Street drawbridge.

be implemented for beachside access this year on any of the city’s high-rise bridges or the Main Street drawbridge. Motorcyclists should use extra caution as they’re entering and leaving festival areas due to pedestrian traffic.

Check signs before you park! Police will be enforcing parking restrictions, particularly beachside.

Traffic

Side street traffic from Main St. may be restricted during events. Affected roadways may include: Oleander Ave., Wild Olive St., Grandview Ave., and Hollywood Ave.

Northbound motorcycle traffic should avoid trying to turn left onto Main Street from Atlantic Ave./State Road A1A. Instead, motorcycles are advised to try turning left (west) onto International Speedway Blvd. then right onto Peninsula Dr. Southbound motorcycles on A1A should utilize the right lane and may or may not be able to access Main Street, depending on traffic. If not, you’re advised to continue south and turn right on International Speedway Blvd. then right on Peninsula Dr.

motorcycle traffic should avoid trying to turn left onto Main Street from Atlantic Ave./State Road A1A. Instead, motorcycles are advised to try turning left (west) onto International Speedway Blvd. then right onto Peninsula Dr. motorcycles on A1A should utilize the right lane and may or may not be able to access Main Street, depending on traffic. If not, you’re advised to continue south and turn right on International Speedway Blvd. then right on Peninsula Dr. North Beach Street : Motorcycle-only parking will be in effect on selected areas of North Beach Street, marked by signs. Expect heavy traffic around the Indian Motorcycle Company at 290 North Beach St.

: Motorcycle-only parking will be in effect on selected areas of North Beach Street, marked by signs. Expect heavy traffic around the Indian Motorcycle Company at 290 North Beach St. Daytona International Speedway : No major traffic concerns expected in the area.

: No major traffic concerns expected in the area. MMB Blvd.: Visitors may use any of the major roadways intersecting Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. There may be some restrictions to public parking areas to help with pedestrian safety.

Biketoberfest ends Sunday, October 17th. For more information, click here.

Cox Media Group