New high-tech art floats at London’s Tate Modern

With the city’s commercial artworld looking increasingly homogenised, its independent spaces increasingly commercialised, can the capital preserve its diversity?. A few months ago, I found myself locked alone in a small room, watching the spotlight of sun shining through a circular window work its way across the large pieces of cardboard, coloured in at various points with chequered black squares, that covered all the room’s other windows. Cryptic markings in yellow tape dotted the floor, alongside a faded white plastic chair that I was warned not to sit in. More recently, I stood amidst a small crowd in a narrow alleyway while a man and woman in white robes, looking something like baroque sci-fi priests, hooted at each other. Communicating in a singsong back and forth, with phrases that sounded like abstracted, elongated ‘hi’s and ‘wow’s, they nodded and bowed like courting birds in a performance that was as harmoniously mesmerising as it was awkwardly comedic.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO