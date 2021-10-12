American Rescue Plan helps expedite Pickens Co. broadband expansion project

The Town of St. Johnsbury is forming a committee to help decide how to spend $2,139,413.68 in federal American Rescue Plan money. The committee so far includes Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak, Finance Officer Lesley Russ, select board members Daniel Kimbell and Frank Empsall, St. Johnsbury state representatives and local business owners Scott Beck and Scott Campbell, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake, NEKCA Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium Executive Director Adam Kane and Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.
