American Rescue Plan helps expedite Pickens Co. broadband expansion project

The Kalona City Council held a work session prior to their regular meeting Monday to discuss possible projects that could utilize their American Rescue Plan Act funds. Over the next two years, the city will receive about $387,073 as a part of the federal COVID-19 stimulus package. In accordance with guidelines set forth by the federal government, the city council considered projects to support the public health response to the pandemic, improvements to water and sewer infrastructures, address negative economic impacts in the community and improve broadband infrastructure. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh says that possible action will be taken during their November 1st meeting to begin steps towards priority projects. These projects include cleaning of water well casings and supply lines, installation of a mixer to circulate water in the tower and the city meal delivery program.

KALONA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO