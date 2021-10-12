CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

American Rescue Plan helps expedite Pickens Co. broadband expansion project

 10 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners Thursday distributed millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan (ARP) to several projects. One was the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park plan in Boardman. Commissioners presented trustees with a $1 million check. Boardman applied for the money. The $3 million stormwater project will demolish...
Fulton County Commissioners Approve Funding for American Rescue Plan Act. With the goal of enhancing community life, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved expenditure of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding as outlined in the COVID-19 Operational Response Update. The ARPA Health and Wellness Community Response Funding will be awarded to community organizations working with Fulton County residents disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.
FLORENCE – Florence will spend $9.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on general government, water and wastewater projects, following the Town Council’s approval Monday. The utility projects are the costliest. The town also plans to spend more than $1 million on the Town Hall’s heating and cooling system....
The Kalona City Council held a work session prior to their regular meeting Monday to discuss possible projects that could utilize their American Rescue Plan Act funds. Over the next two years, the city will receive about $387,073 as a part of the federal COVID-19 stimulus package. In accordance with guidelines set forth by the federal government, the city council considered projects to support the public health response to the pandemic, improvements to water and sewer infrastructures, address negative economic impacts in the community and improve broadband infrastructure. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh says that possible action will be taken during their November 1st meeting to begin steps towards priority projects. These projects include cleaning of water well casings and supply lines, installation of a mixer to circulate water in the tower and the city meal delivery program.
Ellis County Reviews Plans For $17 million in ARPA Funds. Ellis County, TX – On March 11th, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law, providing local governments across the nation with extensive grant funding to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellis County received $17,953,587.55 in ARPA funds in May, and it expects to receive $17,950,142 in May 2022.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council approved six million dollars for the ongoing broadband initiative. The six million dollars are being provided by the American Rescue Plan Funds. Amarillo Assistant City Manager, Laura Storrs, stated, “We have been working for months on finding a solution to...
Johnson County — Johnson County is asking for residents' input on how to invest $29.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Lone Tree Elementary school played host to the county's 5th community feedback session on the subject Tuesday evening, this time focusing on rural residents and people living in southern Johnson County.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Information Technology Department is asking county council to spend $1.86 million of its American Rescue Plan funding for equipment and services related to the coronavirus and cybersecurity. The county administration also wants to retain financial adviser PFM to help...
The Town of St. Johnsbury is forming a committee to help decide how to spend $2,139,413.68 in federal American Rescue Plan money. The committee so far includes Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak, Finance Officer Lesley Russ, select board members Daniel Kimbell and Frank Empsall, St. Johnsbury state representatives and local business owners Scott Beck and Scott Campbell, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake, NEKCA Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium Executive Director Adam Kane and Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.
North Dakota received roughly $1.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. About $423 million of those dollars have already been allocated, leaving about $700 million left for lawmakers to decide how to spend. All month, House and Senate appropriations committees have heard more than 100 proposals from...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Catholic School is receiving a grant for broadband access.   Senator Joe Manchin distributed $12,760,030 from the American Rescue Plan to 19 West Virginia schools.  Of that, Fairmont Catholic School received $9,833.60.  This funding is distributed through the FCC to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.   “Affordable, reliable broadband access […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:19 p.m. 10/15/21. With state officials flanked behind him, Gov. Jim Justice announced a billion-dollar strategy on Friday to bring broadband availability to 200,000 more West Virginia homes and businesses. “Today I’m announcing a billion dollar – a billion dollar – broadband strategy,” Justice said...
