CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

By Issam AHMED, KENA BETANCUR
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yCAk_0cOJifGb00
Physics co-winner Syukuro Manabe, who left Japan in the 1950s and did his groundbreaking work on climate models at Princeton, told reporters that in America, he was able to go where his curiosity led him, which was key to his success /AFP/File

No fewer than eight of this year's 13 Nobel winners were American citizens, extending a historic trend tied to the strength of US academia and its ability to attract top world talent.

American universities consistently dominate "Global top 100" rankings, with a mix of private "Ivy Leagues" with lavish endowments and prestigious state colleges.

Since the first Nobels were awarded in 1901, the US has racked up 400 medals, followed by the United Kingdom with 138 and Germany with 111 -- these figures include people affiliated with multiple countries.

"I'm really appreciative of the opportunities that have been given to me in this country," Ardem Patapoutian, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Medicine prize for his work on the nerve receptors related to touch, said of the United States at a press conference after his win.

The Armenian-American, who grew up in Lebanon, credited his success to the public-funded University of California system, where he received his bachelors and did his post-doc, as well as the Scripps Research Institute where he has been based for two decades.

The University of California is also home to his co-winner David Julius, of UC San Francisco. In all, UC staff and faculty have won 70 Nobels -- one shy of the total won by France, the fourth-leading country.

- Basic research -

This year's Physics Prize co-winner Syukuro Manabe, who left Japan in the 1950s and did his groundbreaking work on climate models at Princeton in New Jersey, told reporters that in America, he was able to go where his curiosity led him, which was key to his success.

Chemistry co-winner David MacMillan relocated to the United States from Scotland in the 1990s, and is also a professor at Princeton -- where Filipino-American Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa earned her bachelors in 1986.

Monday's Economics Prize was shared by Canadian-American David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist -- both at Princeton -- and Dutch-American Guido Imbens, who is at Stanford.

Funding for basic research, which is defined as study for the aim of improving scientific theories or understanding of subjects, is at the heart of America's wins, David Baltimore, co-winner of the 1975 Nobel Prize in medicine, told AFP.

This is a "trailing indicator" because, compared to applied research, the dividends can pay out years or decades later, often in unpredictable ways.

"It's also the strength of our research institutes and universities that goes back to the founding of Harvard so many centuries ago, and their continued support with no breaks," added Baltimore, now president emeritus and distinguished professor of biology at Caltech.

American emphasis on basic research traces back to the aftermath of World War II and the creation of the National Science Foundation in 1950, which continues to coordinate federal funding to universities today.

Philanthropy and private endowments also play an ever-growing role in financing.

While China is catching up to the US in terms of total research funding ($496 billion versus $569 billion adjusted for purchasing power parity in 2017), it has challenges linked to academic freedom and ability to attract top talent, said H.N. Cheng, president of the American Chemical Society.

- Rewarding youth and migrants -

Just as rich countries with strong sports infrastructure dominate international competitions like the Olympics, being the world's number one economy makes the United States a scientific powerhouse.

"A scientist for example will find more job opportunities not only in academia, but also industry, government labs and other opportunities," Cheng told AFP.

Marc Kastner, an emeritus professor of physics at MIT, added that US universities have a long history of rewarding bright young researchers with their own labs.

"In places like Europe and in Japan, there would be big groups led by a very senior professor and it wasn't until that person retired that a younger person stepped in, and by that time they don't necessarily have their best ideas anymore," he said.

For example, Harvard neurobiologist Catherine Dulac, who won the 2021 Breakthrough Prize for her work on parental instinct, decided against returning to France in her twenties for this very reason, as well as gender bias, she told AFP last year.

Looking ahead, some worry that falling immigration could challenge US pre-eminence.

"The US has built a phenomenal culture of welcoming," Stefano Bertuzzi, who migrated from Italy and is today CEO of the American Society for Microbiology, told AFP.

Lately, however, he and Kastner have been worried by rising trends of xenophobia and nationalism, which are making the United States less of a choice destination.

This is particularly true for Chinese students, who came under the scanner during the administration of former president Donald Trump over espionage concerns.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Should the United States defend Taiwan?

For decades, China’s bellicosity toward Taiwan has risen and fallen with the political tides in China, Taiwan, and the U.S. It has increased dramatically over the past two months, accelerated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who appears to be building up to an attack on Taiwan in the next few years. His air forces have been practicing for such an attack with hundreds of sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.
FOREIGN POLICY
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: Why I’m scared to have kids in the United States

It is not my intention to sound ungrateful or unpatriotic. I’m fully aware of how fortunate I have been to be raised in the United States. It’s a diverse nation with a high standard of living, sprawling with educational and professional opportunities. My parents raised me to appreciate and seize those opportunities, and one day I hope to be in position to encourage a family of my own to do the same.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
uticaphoenix.net

United States vs. Costa Rica

The United States came from behind in impressive fashion to beat Costa Rica in its CONCACAF World Cup qualifier at the new home of Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed his lineup significantly, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 following Sunday’s 1-0 loss away to Panama as his team looked to pick up a needed three points against a veteran Costa Rica team.
MLS
AFP

Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States would defend Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, which considers it part of its territory. Biden said the United States made a "sacred commitment" to defend NATO allies in Canada and Europe and it's the "same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan."
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Ressa
Washington Examiner

Why the next decade is extremely dangerous for China and the United States

For the United States and China, the next decade is one of maximum peril. The possibility of a military conflict between the two countries is increasing. The likely flashpoint is Taiwan. Over the past several weeks, China has significantly ratcheted up its military aggression, flying a record number of military...
FOREIGN POLICY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Microsoft: Russia Dominates State-Sponsored Attacks

Russia accounted for the majority of state-sponsored attacks over the past year, with the SolarWinds attackers dominating threat activity, according to Microsoft data. The firm’s Digital Defense Report 2021 covers the period from July 2020 to June 2021 and details state and cybercrime activity. Kremlin-backed raids accounted for 58% of...
TECHNOLOGY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Was this the last COVID surge for the United States?

After a brutal summer surge, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, the coronavirus is again in retreat. The United States is recording roughly 90,000 new infections a day, down more than 40% since August. Hospitalizations and deaths are falling, too. The crisis is not over everywhere — the situation...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Endowments#The United States#Nobels#Princeton#Afp File#Armenian American#Uc San Francisco
houstonianonline.com

To the United States via water and bridge

Thousands of immigrants gathered under the bridge of Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas. They cook, do laundry, and wait around the toilets and cardboard boxes. According to the American media, the survivors of poverty and natural disasters in recent years are mainly Haitians. They traveled to the United States via South and Central America. They are only a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border in the first year of President Biden’s inauguration. The majority were sent back with an appeal for corona infection. But this week, a federal judge overturned a law imposed by President Trump that allowed immigrants to cross the border on public health appeals. The Biden administration has been struggling with the large number of immigrants on its southern border since its inception. In fact, Biden is pursuing Trump’s regulatory policies. But he is mainly looking for ways to create a more orderly and more preventive policy from the patchwork of repressive measures. Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to address the root causes of migration from Central America, but it is not going smoothly. Meanwhile, Republican politicians, such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz, are rushing to Del Rio to label refugees as troubled by Joe Biden.
DEL RIO, TX
Lowell Sun

Is the United States too disunited to survive?

The United States has rarely been as divided as it is today — red states vs. blue states, vaxxers vs. anti-vaxxers, the woke mob vs. insurrectionists and Houston Astros fans vs. decent human beings. Some people think the problem is not that Americans are too divided but that they are not divided enough. They have a suggestion: a national divorce.
POLITICS
Council on Foreign Relations

Why the United States Should Have Invited Russia to Join Counter-Ransomware Initiative

The new Counter-Ransomware Initiative, announced by President Joe Biden in the beginning of October, brings together thirty countries to strengthen cooperation against ransomware and tackle misuse of cryptocurrencies. Last week, the United States hosted a virtual international meeting of the initiative that included European Union partners, members of the Quad, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, and others.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
12tomatoes.com

Where is Cannabis Legal in the United States?

Cannabis. Marijuana. Pot. Grass. Weed. Call it what you will, recreational legalization of the herb keeps gaining traction in American society and the halls of power. For example, a late 2020 Gallup Poll indicated that almost 68% of people in the US support marijuana’s legitimacy for recreational use, a rise of well over 30% in the two decades since 2000.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOK-TV

Is the United States headed toward a recession?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. economy appears to be sliding into another recession based on declining consumer sentiment cited in new research from Dartmouth College and the University College in London. Local financial advisor Gary James of Summit Wealth Group says many expected a major recession during the COVID...
MERIDIAN, MS
Daily Northwestern

Ortiz: To reorganize the United States

Many initiatives made sense hundreds of years ago and are now obsolete. Heroin and leeches as common medical cures, fossil fuels powering transportation and the divine right of nobility rank among the outdated. I would like to include current state boundaries within the category. Students and Evanston residents, look at...
COOK COUNTY, IL
AFP

Blinken meets Colombia embassy staff hit by 'Havana Syndrome'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with US embassy personnel in Colombia hit by the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" and promised to work to protect their health. On a visit to the embassy in Bogota, Blinken discussed what are officially referred to as "anomalous health incidents" in a meeting with staff and then met privately with those affected, a State Department official said. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority for him," the official said on condition of anonymity. "He made clear that he has no higher priority than the health and safety of the workforce and emphasized that the department is determined to get to the bottom of AHIs, provide care to those affected and protect our colleagues around the world," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Why didn't the Abraham Accords win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee last week awarded Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. While Ressa and Muratov’s work exposing their respective oppressive regimes should be applauded, there was a better choice for this year’s prize. Namely, the parties behind the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, where Israel normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy