OAKLAND, Calif. — For Daisy Lopez of Oakland, preparing her five-year-old daughter, Ximena, for a day out is no easy feat. On a recent morning, ahead of an all-day, outdoor birthday party at her mother’s house in San Lorenzo, Lopez checked the weather for the day — temperatures in the 70s to 80s. She laid out a white lace party dress, a custom cooling vest decorated with numerous colorful unicorns, a floral long-sleeve shirt and black leggings for the evening, and warmer pink sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt for the cooler nighttime temperatures. Lopez also packed the refrigerated formula and medications that Ximena needs to manage her various health conditions.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO