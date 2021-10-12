CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice recap: Jason Aldean, Camila Cabello, and more stars arrive for the Battle Rounds

By Maggie Fremont
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battles have begun and now is a chance for the coaches to see who on their team can consistently deliver good vocals. The pressure's on for both the coaches to make wise decisions and the artists to show that they're more than one good performance. To assist on both ends...

The Voice recap: Blake Shelton has the last steal on the final night of the Battles

There's just one steal left as we set off on the final night of the season 21 Voice Battles and it belongs to one Mr. Blake Shelton. As John Legend points out, Blake lives for the "drama" of the steal and typically drags things out to put the artist "through as much emotional pain as possible," but, like in a fun way. He likens it to "a Bobby Knight approach" of breaking them down to build them back up again — IN A FUN WAY. Let's not forget that Blake is the reigning champ here, so maybe he's onto something. Before we get into how Blake ends up using his steal, we do quickly get a look at his team's final Battle: Berritt Haynes and Kaitlyn Velez duke it out over Coldplay's "Yellow" and coach Blake thinks that Berritt "step[ped] up to the plate" with an "incredible performance: Berritt Haynes takes the last spot on Team Blake. How do Team Ariana, Team Kelly, and Team Legend wind things up? Let's take a look.
