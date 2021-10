The Cody volleyball team improved to 19-4 during the weekend after sweeping Evanston and Green River. The Fillies came out strong Friday against the Lady Devils and never trailed in the first set. After leading by as many as six points early, Evanston came back to tie it twice before a tip by Lake Harrison made it 15-14. From there Cody went on a 6-1 run which included an ace by Alora Nunn and kill by Autumn Wilson to make it 21-15. Kills by Wilson and Ava Meier and an ace by Meier helped the Fillies pull away for the 25-20 win.

CODY, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO