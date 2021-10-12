CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Improving Smartphone Accessibility

Disability Scoop
Disability Scoop
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google is offering up new ways for people with various disabilities to more easily use their smartphones. The technology giant said that it’s now possible to control Android-powered smartphones hands-free by using simple gestures like smiling, raising eyebrows or looking to one direction. The new options are available through...

www.disabilityscoop.com

