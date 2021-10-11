CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

COLUMN: I'm happy to defend fly fishing and TU

By TIM WADE
Cody Enterprise
 4 days ago

Time has passed quickly since my first column appeared in the Cody Enterprise in May 1987. My column was approved by then editor Bruce McCormack to write about the fishing in the Cody and Yellowstone areas during the tourist season with an emphasis on fly fishing insect hatches and the flies to use for locals and tourists alike. At that time, the tourism season began sometime in May and lasted through October. I then took a “timeout” for my column during the slow season, or November through March.

