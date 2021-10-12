CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Camille Love murder sentencing

By Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News
Monday marked the first time Josh Love ever saw Santiago Mederos in person.

“I never thought that they would even catch these two guys,” Love said outside a Pierce County courtroom on Monday. “That in itself will always be a huge shock.”

“I’ve only seen pictures of him or on video,” Karna Love, Camille’s mother, said on Monday. “That’s all we’ve ever seen because he took off to Mexico right away.”

Mederos was one of two suspects hiding from the FBI in Mexico after being accused of shooting Josh and his late sister, Camille Love, in 2010 in Tacoma. Mederos and the other suspect, Richard Sanchez, were both taken into custody in 2020.

Mederos pled guilty to murder charges on Monday. Sanchez pled not guilty at an arraignment in February 2021.

“I’m concerned that things will still not fall into place the way everybody would like,” Josh said about Sanchez’s looming court case.

Mederos and Sanchez are two of seven people charged in connection with the death of Camille.

Camille, who was 20 years old when she was killed, was in a red car with Josh in Tacoma when the seven suspects mistook Camille and Josh as members of a rival gang, the Bloods, because they were in a red car and Josh was wearing a red jacket. (Members of the Bloods identify themselves with the color red.) Police have repeatedly said Josh and Camille were never affiliated with any gangs.

Josh survived the shooting after being shot several times. Camille died at the scene.

“They were out cruising, looking for revenge,” Josh Love told KIRO 7′s Dave Wagner in 2020. “So they just decided I fit the description and the rest is history.”

Mederos was placed on the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list in 2017. He was also accused of killing an innocent 21-year-old man in a separate shooting in Tacoma.

Mederos is set to be sentenced on December 10. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Both Josh and Karna plan to speak at the sentencing hearing.

“I missed my chance to speak at the last one, so I’m not going to miss that chance again,” Josh said. “I want to be able to see these guys and let them at least know that this stuff didn’t completely destroy me… I don’t think he’s taken accountability for it at all. Taking accountability is standing up, coming and finding somebody, like ‘Hey, I did this and I was wrong.’”

“You want to see it through for Cammie,” Karna said, admitting she was holding her emotions in court. “Until I get home into my own room — then, I’ll deal with it.”

#Murder#Shooting#Fbi#Bloods
