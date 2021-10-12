Luxury apartment building in Uptown Denver sells for $181M

A private Arizona-based buyer purchased a Glendale apartment complex for $56.1 million. CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, represented the seller, represented the seller, AZ Solano Vista, LLC, in the sale of Solano Vista, a 352-unit apartment community at 7102 N. 43rd Ave. Solano Vista is a...
UPTOWN — A development team wants to replace a retail strip and parking lot along Wilson Avenue with a two-building development totaling 34 units, the second time a developer has recently tried to build on the site. Developers Ayman Khalil and Kareem Musawwir want to tear down the building at...
The Elements on Third development in downtown St. Petersburg has switched hands in a $125.5 million deal. Texas-based Lurin Capital purchased the five-building development, including the 178-unit apartment complex, at 441 33rd Street North from South Florida-based Altis Cardinal and Skyline LLC. A representative from Lurin was not immediately available...
The Levinson apartment building that opened earlier this month is just the first of several apartment projects that are planned to provide more living space in and around downtown Noblesville. If you’ve driven through the city recently, you’ve likely noticed the apartments that are quickly going up on the former...
NAV REIT JLL Income Property Trust has acquired Pinecone Apartments, a 13-building, 195-unit apartment community in the Denver suburb of Fort Collins. The property has historically strong occupancy, with a current availability rate of only 3%. The Denver apartment market has grown significantly over the last several years, and Fort...
M&R Development has opened its second luxury community in Wisconsin this year: the first phase of Elevate. The company worked with Campbell Capital Group to deliver the 270-unit property. RMK Management is handling leasing and property management. Located at 5022 American Parkway, the property is 7 miles northeast of downtown...
Hotel developer and nightlife figure Adolfo Suaya has sold a recognizable Hollywood Boulevard apartment building to True Urban USA and JCI Development for $19.2M, Bisnow has learned. The Hollywood Hillview apartments had gone on the market in 2019, with the seller hoping to fetch $25M, The Real Deal reported. In...
CHA Partners broke ground on 10 N. Main, a new mixed-use development in the western Morris County community of Wharton, NJ that comprises a collection of 66 luxury apartment homes and approximately 7,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It’s expected to open for occupancy in the summer of 2022.
Essex Realty Group has listed for sale 905-911 W. Carmen Ave., a 41-unit courtyard building in the North Side’s Uptown neighborhood. It’s listed at $7,752,000 by Essex principal Steve Livaditis and director Matt Feo. The well-maintained property includes a formal lobby plus a bike room and on-site storage lockers. An...
Cahill Place Midtown apartments at 200 S. Florida St., in Mobile, has sold to an investor for $1.625 million, according to Cameron Weavil of The Weavil Company, which represented the buyer. Greg Cawthon of Re/Max Gateway worked for the seller. The four-story, 16-unit complex once served as an Army barracks.
An apartment project has been proposed for a site in Uptown where the current owner previously planned a self-storage facility. A concept plan submitted to the city of Denver last week calls for an eight-story, 165-unit apartment building to replace the parking lot at 618 E. 16th Ave., as well as two smaller parcels to the south.
High Street Residential (HSR) and joint venture partner CBRE Investment Management have announced plans to develop a new apartment community in the historic suburban Denver enclave of Olde Town Arvada. The Residences at Olde Town Station will be a four-story, 252-unit development with two levels of structured parking. Construction is...
The Sur Club, a 296-unit luxury residential complex, has officially opened in the growing Skyway Marina District. Tampa-based Phillips Development & Realty LLC and Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, announced the opening of the complex this week. Sur Club is a $65 million development located...
Apartment complex Knox at MetroCenter has sold for $119.9 million, with the San Mateo, California-based buyer having earlier this year paid $74.26 million for nearby residential building The Duke and $33.6 million for Atlas Germantown. The per-unit price of more than $372,000 is the highest ever recorded for a MetroCenter...
Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year on The Hendricks at San Marco — a 133-unit luxury apartment project in historic San Marco. The $31 million project includes a four-story apartment building, three-level parking garage and amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse and a resort-style swimming pool, William "Bill" Ware, vice president for development services at Harbert Realty Services, told the Times-Union.
Another Dallas apartment tower has been snapped up by investors. The just-completed Novē at Knox is a 19-story, 310-unit residential high-rise on North Central Expressway south of Knox Street. The luxury rental community was opened in March of this year by developer Southern Land Co. Investor KBS was a partner...
Been thinking about making a move to Addison (we completely understand!)? There are many options to choose from, but if you want something luxurious, filled with amenities, and close to everything there is to do in the North Dallas Corridor, you can’t go wrong with AMLI Addison. AMLI Addison is...
The Kislak Company, Inc. recently announced the sale of legacy property Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments in Linden, Union County, New Jersey, for $20,500,000. The 120-unit multifamily property is located at 315-441 Academy Terrace, one mile from the Linden train station, and spans five acres in the East Falls neighborhood. Sunnyfield Gardens...
Sylvan Heights apartment building Station 40 has sold for $71.75 million to a Dallas real estate company set on establishing a Nashville presence. The new owner is Velocis, which drew headlines in February 2020 when it paid $50.25 million for a downtown office tower located at 211 Commerce St. (Read more here.)
Comments / 0