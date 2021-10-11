Jared Mees secures American Flat Track championship, David Fisher wins finale

The 2021 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season concluded this afternoon with a thrilling VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Cooper Tires. The 18th and final race of the Indy Pro 2000 season was held in tricky, drying conditions and witnessed three different leaders before James Roe burst through to the front, then narrowly held off charging Enaam Ahmed (Juncos Racing) to claim a superb maiden victory. The day was even more memorable for Turn 3 Motorsport principal Peter Dempsey, who earlier had guided Josh Green to his – and the team’s – first Road to Indy win in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship finale.

