Motorsports

Jared Mees secures American Flat Track championship, David Fisher wins finale

By Dan Beaver
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Mees finished second in the American Flat Track (AFT) Mission SuperTwins season finale on the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway and secured his sixth championship in dramatic fashion. Mees has now been victorious at the top level in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and now 2021, but he needed to hold off a determined charge by the two-time defending champ (2019, 2020) Briar Bauman in the final race.

