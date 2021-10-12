CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’

By Brian Maass
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQG7U_0cOJgQlK00

DENVER (CBS4) – A female passenger parading through a Denver International Airport concourse last month without any clothing drew attention from fellow passengers and airport police. The woman, who had no luggage, appeared to be carrying some kind of a thermos, bottle or drink holder in her right hand. Beyond that, she was completely naked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2pRC_0cOJgQlK00

(credit: CBS)

“How are you doing? Where are you from?” she asked bystanders who were videotaping her.

In a minute-long video clip shared with CBS4, Denver police officers with a large blanket can be seen following the woman in an attempt to get her to cover up. She was smiling and laughing.

“Ma’am, ma’am,” police can be heard calling to the woman as they followed her.

At one point she skips away from police who are attempting to wrap the blanket around her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Adyf_0cOJgQlK00

(credit: CBS)

The incident took place near Gate A-37 just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to Denver police. Typically, only ticketed passengers can get to the airport’s gates.

In their report, airport police wrote they received a “Report of an intoxicated female completely nude. Officers.. responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue. Paramedics were called code 10 (which indicates an emergency response) The female, was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode.”

Denver police and airport authorities had no further information on the woman and the bizarre incident.

Although CBS4 has obtained a copy of the video, the station is choosing not to broadcast it because authorities reported the woman was believed to be experiencing a medical issue.

READ MORE: Court Dismisses Case Against Westin DIA Filed By United Airlines Pilot Who Stood Naked In Front Of DIA Hotel Room Window

Comments / 85

Wheelchairbadass
9d ago

This is why it's important when you can to help people and not immediately judge. There are thousands of different types of seizures and Neurological disorders that people suffer from all the time, also in older folks something as little as an untreated UTI can cause them to "check out" so to say. As a woman if I saw another woman in this situation I would most definitely try to approach her lovingly and attempt to get her covered up or at least into a more secluded area like a restroom until more help arrived. I send out all the love in the world and best wishes to her. Hopefully the right help will be given to her.

Reply(8)
27
Depcom
9d ago

She got jabbed, then got drunk, then went to the airport. then discarded her clothes and proceeded to walk around the airport in her birthday suit. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣The moral of the story is Dont Get Jabbed And Drink! Mixing alcohol with spike proteins damages your thinking mechanism.

Reply(8)
19
Old Corps 86
9d ago

Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight. So, she setup house in the airport. And went looking for a bubble bath and some wine.

Reply
5
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Police Chase Ends On I-25 With Arrest Of Man, Woman

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police chase led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. It started with a motor vehicle theft on South Federal Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two hours later officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over but it sped off. (credit: CBS) Police say a man and woman would eventually steal three other cars, including carjacking two drivers. (credit: CBS) Finally on I-25 near Arapahoe Road officers performed a PIT manuever to stop the fleeing car and arrested the suspects. I-25 was fully back open at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

What happens to luggage abandoned at Denver International Airport?

Denver International Airport handles a massive amount of luggage every year. In 2019, 69 million passengers traveled through the airport with bags in tow. Some of those travelers left their empty bags behind. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER. Sometimes people will throw away their luggage because they want to consolidate their things to...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Looking For ‘Creative’ Ways To Avoid Parking Problems

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are looking for ways to avoid another parking problem like the one they faced over the weekend. All of the airport’s lots, garages and off-site lots were filled or nearly full on Saturday. The airport says it was an unusual occurrence, and they’re looking for solutions with the holiday season nearing. (credit: CBS) “We understand it’s a big frustration for passengers, so the sooner the better, and we’re on it. We’re trying to hire shuttle drivers and we’re trying to find creative ways if we can’t hire those folks, how can we still open those...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Huge Security Lines At Denver International Airport, May ‘Exceed Post-Pandemic Security Screening Record’

DENVER (CBS4) – Security lines at Denver International Airport are extremely long Friday morning. The airport tweeted that they are “likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record.” Lines at DIA on Friday morning (credit: CBS) They said this weekend is expected to be very busy at the airport. Friday and Sunday were expected to be the busiest travel days. (credit: CBS) Road traffic coming in and out of the airport was also very slow Friday morning. (credit: CBS) Officials strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport in person a full 2 hours before the flight’s boarding time. RELATED: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers
DENVER, CO
WGN TV

Passenger detained at LaGuardia Airport after flight evacuated

NEW YORK (AP) — A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Denver Police#Luggage#Cbs4#University Hospital#United Airlines Pilot
cbslocal.com

Security Lines Easing Slightly As Denver International Airport Urges Travelers To Allow Plenty Of Time

DENVER (CBS4)– Security lines at Denver International Airport had improved slightly on Saturday morning over Friday’s lines but airport officials are still urging passengers to arrive early. CBS4 editor Kevin Strong took an image of the security area on Saturday, which showed people moving through the lines and not snaking around to the restrooms in the hallway like the day before.
DENVER, CO
wtae.com

Southwest flight woes impacting passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Southwest Airlines was apologizing to passengers aftercanceling more than a thousand flights over the weekend, including many in Pittsburgh. Passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport were in line Monday morning, hoping to get re-booked after their flights were unexpectedly canceled. Chris Jewell, a passenger on a canceled 7:20 a.m. flight to Las Vegas, calls the entire experience frustrating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Denver Post

Denver airport clocks third-highest passenger traffic in world amid travel surge

The latest sign that air travel remains scrambled by the pandemic: Denver International Airport’s passenger traffic ranked as the third-busiest in the world during the first half of 2021. DIA recorded 24.7 million passengers taking off or landing between January and June, according to raw data collected by Airports Council...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Gazette

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights at Denver International Airport

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights at Denver International Airport were canceled over the weekend as the airline reported operational issues. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 148 Southwest flights were canceled and 130 were delayed at DIA, according to ware.com/live/cancelled/today" target="_blank">Flight Aware. That accounts for more than 90% of DIA’s 163 total canceled flights and makes DIA the airport with the most cancellations worldwide Sunday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
fox17.com

Passengers at Nashville International Airport react to SW flight cancellations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Across the nation Southwest Airlines passengers are dealing with delayed and even canceled flights. The airline acknowledged the issue on Saturday when sending out a tweet pointing to air traffic control and weather. Dozens of flights impacted at BNA, leaving some like Amy Townsend to find other means of transportation.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy