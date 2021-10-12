CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Strong winds cause power outages across Central Valley

By Karen Alvarez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2582_0cOJgMTe00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Strong winds blowing all across the Central Valley, sparking power outages and the possibility of increased fire behavior.

Some residents like Sena Christie braving those gusty conditions just to fly her kite.

“It was finally a windy day and so my daughter said that ‘the trees are finally dancing,’ so can we please fly our kite,’” says Stephanie Christie.

A windy sight across the Central Valley, triggering power outages in some areas like Coalinga as part of a public safety power shutoff.

PG&E spokesperson, Denny Boyles, says a big concern includes downed powerlines and trees.

“Last week [we] saw outages from that rain, this week it’s the wind, but it’s something we’re definitely prepared for, our crews are out there making repairs and getting customers restored as quickly as they can,” says Boyles.

Over in Auberry, a similar sight as the library turned resource center, ready in case conditions get bad.

“What they are is just a place for customers to get more information and usually they’ll have the ability to charge cellphones or laptops, provide them with power,” says Boyles.

With fires like the Windy fire still burning, officials continue monitoring fire behavior, braving the elements.

“They’re working a lot with taking tress, hazardous trees, down, and that puts them at risk of having trees topple on them when the winds get strong,” says Aviva Braun, incident meteorologist for the Windy fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

KNP Complex Fire effort shifts from suppression to recovery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — The battle against the KNP Complex transitioned from suppression to recovery Thursday as crews started laying out plans for the safe reopening of Sequoia National Park. The fire has charred more than 88,000 acres and is 60% contained. Park officials were much more hopeful now than in the past. “It’s nice […]
ACCIDENTS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
633
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy