Concord, NC

First look at NASCAR teams testing new NEXGEN racecars

By Chris Weaver
WNCT
WNCT
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SY2n_0cOJgEPq00

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR Cup Series teams spent Monday testing the new NEXGEN racecar at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking one of the first times multiple teams have tested the new cars together at the same time.



The teams will spend Monday and Tuesday testing the new racecar on the ROVAL road course track at the speedway.

The new car is a completely new design for NASCAR which has raced cars with components that have remained relatively similar for 40 years.

The major changes include going away from the traditional h-pattern shifter to sequential shifting through a rear-mounted transaxle.

The tire size changes and will be mounted on a larger aluminum (instead of steel) wheel with a single lugnut instead of 5.

And the 3 manufacturers, Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota, also designed the shape of their respective cars to look more similar to each make’s street counterpart.

The NEXGEN car will debut in 2022 starting with the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum and then the Daytona 500.



