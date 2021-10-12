CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

Interstate 95 widening project hopes to avoid flooding in Robeson County

WNCT
WNCT
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXGRS_0cOJgCeO00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has signed a $432 million contract this month to rebuild eight miles of Interstate 95 through one county with an eye on eliminating a recurring flooding problem.

Flooding resulting from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 closed the highway in Robeson County for several days, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Starting next year, contractors will begin work on widening I-95 from four lanes to eight and replace bridges at three interchanges.

Contractors will use fill dirt to raise the highway above its current elevation through Lumberton, said Matt Lauffer, NCDOT’s hydraulics design engineer. Lauffer said the work aims to raise all bridges and culverts high enough to handle a 100-year flood, plus provide an 18-inch (45 cm) cushion so item floating underneath can pass.

The project also calls for a new, higher bridge to carry I-95 over the Lumber River, where flood waters left the interstate impassable for several days after both hurricanes.

Construction on the Lumberton section of I-95 is scheduled to begin next summer and be completed by late summer 2026. NCDOT expects to award two more contracts to widen another 15 miles of I-95 between Lumberton and Fayetteville, starting next fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

USDA OKs disaster declarations for North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Twelve counties in western North Carolina have been granted requests for a primary county disaster designation after excessive rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Fred during the summer, according to a news release. The news release from Gov, Roy Cooper’s office also says U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack announced that […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Lumbee Tribal Council moves forward with plans for Tribal store, flooding study

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribal Council moved forward Thursday with plans for a Tribal store and a flooding impacts study. Council passed a resolution for the Lumbee Tribal store, which would allow online and in-store purchases. Items would include short- and long-sleeved shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, decals, flags, and license plates. Council also […]
PEMBROKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Traffic
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
Robeson County, NC
Government
WNCT

Buzzards settle in North Carolina town despite scare tactics

BUNN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town finds itself under siege by buzzards, and nothing the locals do to scare them off seems to work. The buzzards have chosen the town of Bunn as a meeting place for the past year, and they’re congregating at every available location, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. On […]
BUNN, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools board votes to keep mask mandate for students, staff

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The debate about masks in schools continued Thursday during the Craven County Schools Board of Education meeting. The board revisited whether masks would continue to be required in schools. Craven County Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller made a proposal that the board make masks optional when Craven County sees COVID-19 […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee terminated first day on the job, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was terminated on his first day on the job, Sheriff McFadden announced Wednesday. Andrew Parrish began his employment with the department on Wednesday. Having passed an initial background check, a secondary background check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The warrant had been […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Year Flood#Interstate 95#Hurricane Matthew#Weather#Hurricanes#Ap#Hurricane Florence#The News Observer#Ncdot
WNCT

Craven County deputy who was shot while on duty out of hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 2 has been released from the hospital. In a Facebook post, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Bellingham was released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was being transported to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy