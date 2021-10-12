CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International: New CBS TV Shows Get Full Season Orders

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 TV season is just a few weeks old and CBS has already decided to have faith in two of the network’s three new drama series. The Tiffany Network has given full-season orders to NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. Both shows have been moderate successes in the traditional ratings thus...

IN THIS ARTICLE
