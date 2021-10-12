CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Traction law lifted in both Big & Little Cottonwood Canyons

By TownLift // TownLift
 10 days ago
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — UPDATE 8:11 am 10/12: UDOT announced on Tuesday morning that the traction law has been lifted in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced on Monday night that the traction law is now in effect in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

UDOT requires all vehicles traveling in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons to be equipped with approved snow tires or traction devices when the traction law is put in effect.

The traction law is specific to a few critical parts of the highway and is only used during severe winter weather.

Four Wheel Drive & All Wheel Drive Vehicles

Approved tires for Four Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive vehicles can be identified by an M+S or M/S (mud and snow) or a Snowflake symbol on the sidewall of the tire. These tires must be mounted on all four tires of the vehicle. Tires without sufficient tread depth will not be effective. No bald tires! Traction devices such as chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable.

Two Wheel Drive Vehicles

The traction device requirement for two-wheel-drive vehicles (under 12,000 GVW) when the traction law is in effect is to have four 3 peak mountain snowflake tires (3PMSF). Traction devices such as chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable.

Two-wheel drive vehicles MAY be denied canyon access if law enforcement believes they present a hazard to safe travel and other motorists. As a general rule vehicles equipped with aggressive snow tires will be granted access but there may be times, due to very poor road conditions or deep snow, when they are denied access.


