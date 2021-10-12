REVIEW: New 50th Anniversary Pressed Penny Silk Pie at Casey’s Corner in Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating all things 50! With Disney World’s 50th Anniversary in full swing, Disney fans are enjoying the new experiences and excitement for this 18-month long celebration Disney has deemed, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” At Magic Kingdom Park, enjoy the jaw-dropping Cinderella Castle 50th decor and the new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment. Over at EPCOT, Guests are snagging their virtual queue pass for the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction and making sure to claim their viewing spot for the new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can see the Tower of Terror shine as a Beacon of Magic like never before. And of course, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the fun with the new Disney Kitetails daytime entertainment. While you’re celebrating, the special 50th anniversary collection of merchandise is loaded with must-haves… but what about your FEET?! That’s right – Disney’s 50th Anniversary just a whole lot cozier with NEW 50th themed shoes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO