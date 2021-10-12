CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

‘History Happy Hour’ brewing in Virginia Beach

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cx80r_0cOJe8H900

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation is hosting Bonfires and Brews – an evening of history, music, bonfires, and beers – also known as a “History Happy Hour.”

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the event will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6-10 p.m. on the Lynnhaven House grounds at 4409 Wishart Rd in Virginia Beach.

Since 2013, Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation has provided funding and promotion for Virginia Beach’s history and historical artifacts.

This time around, the foundation is shedding light on the Lynnhaven House, one of Virginia’s oldest surviving colonial homes. According to the Virginia Beach History of Museums, the house built by Francis Thelaball is nearly 300 years old.

Virginia Beach restaurant owner overcomes obstacles to open restaurant during pandemic

During Bonfires and Brews, the Lynnhaven House will be open for visitors to venture through.

There will be free activities throughout the night, but in lieu of an admission fee, the city is encouraging participants to make a $5 donation to the foundation.

Proceeds will further support the foundation’s mission of historic preservation, education, and promotion.

For more information on Bonfires and Brews including parking directions, food vendors, and live music performances, click here . If you have any questions about Virginia Beach History Museum events and tours, call 757-385-5100 or email vbhistory@vb.gov .

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

Several local business owners, organizations receive $4.4M in grants aimed for economic recovery in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Several business owners and organizations in Hampton Roads are taking a bite out of $4.4 million in grants that will go towards their investment projects. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the grants aimed at supporting business development and economic recovery across the commonwealth. The grants will be administered to help redevelop deteriorated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Hour#Food Drink#Bonfires And Brews#The Lynnhaven House#Wavy News App#The App Store#Google Play
WAVY News 10

AskHRGreen website celebrating 10-year anniversary by honoring 10 local ‘eco-educators’ with $1K awards

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — AskHRGreen.org is celebrating 10 years of educating Hampton Roads in making good environmental choices and celebrating by nominating 10 “eco-educators” with $1,000 rewards. Nominations are now open at www.askHRgreen.org/GreenStars and will be accepted through Dec.15, 2021. 10 of those nominated educators will receive an award of $1,000 which can be used for […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy