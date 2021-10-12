CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Parents arrested on child abuse charges for severely injuring twin baby boys

By Jenny Ivy
 10 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two parents in Colorado were arrested Friday after police say they severely abused their twin 6-week-old boys.

The injuries investigators observed on the boys include skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns and bruising around the face, along with severe malnourishment.

One of the twins also tested positive for illegal narcotics, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Jeremy Esposito, 34, and his wife, 28-year-old Jonelle Esposito, on charges of felony child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury.

Deputies learned of the abuse on Oct. 3 when they responded to a report from hospital staff that a baby was brought in with severe injuries.

The twins have an older sibling. The twins have been placed with child protective services, and the older sibling is with family members.

The Esposito parents will be held until bond can be set at an advisement hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.

