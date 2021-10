The Utes are fresh off of a dominant performance against the USC Trojans in a 42-26 victory, which is the first for Utah in the Coliseum. This game served as a breakout performance of sorts for the offense and showcased just how good Utah can be when they execute on both sides of the ball. The team showed tremendous progress, especially considering all that they've experienced off the field, since the last time they were on the field against Washington State.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO