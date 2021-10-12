Jazz's Trent Forrest: Suffers head injury

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s epsidoe Locke reviews the Utah Jazz 2nd pre-season game v, the Dallas Mavericks. Jarod Butler did some really nice things and has the fan base excited. How was it different than what we saw in San Antonio in pre-season Game #2. Trent Forrest should not be forgotten his defensive prowess makes him very playable and Locke breaks it down Malik Fitts made some shots and has an amazing body could he be a part of the Utah Jazz for the long haul this season. Locke shares some personal thoughts about the first road trip, living through the pandemic and how we move forward. David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO