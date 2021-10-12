CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn RB Cameron Artis-Payne scores game-winning TD in first CFL start

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 10 days ago

Cameron Artis-Payne hasn’t been with an NFL team since the 2019 offseason, but he’s still playing professional football. The former Auburn running back scored the game-winning touchdown in his first start with the...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Sportsnet.ca

Late touchdown by Artis-Payne propels Alouettes to win over Redblacks

MONTREAL -- With the game on the line on the final drive, Montreal Alouettes coach Khari Jones had to call upon backup quarterback Matt Shiltz to win their first home game of the season. Shiltz delivered. Stepping in for injured Vernon Adams Jr., who left Percival Molson Stadium on a...
