NBA

Trail Blazers' Cody Zeller: Likely out rest of preseason

 10 days ago

Zeller (nose) will likely miss the rest of the preseason, Jay Allen of...

Portland Tribune

Blazers Beat: Smith stars in preseason loss

The former lottery pick who has bounced around league is in competition to be a bench player for Portland. • Smith's night: Dennis Smith Jr., a former Dallas Mavericks lottery pick who signed a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers, is in a competition for one of Portland's roster spots, and he showed Monday night why he could very well make the team.
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller returns from broken nose with mask, no fear: ‘I’ve played a reckless style of play my whole career’

TUALATIN - Portland Trail Blazers backup center Cody Zeller is back in action after a broken nose cost him three preseason games and numerous practices while also earning him the not-so-delightful requirement of wearing a plastic protective mask. “I’m getting used to it,” Zeller said following Monday’s practice. “It’s mostly...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Chauncey Billups
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
Portland Trail Blazers
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
FanSided

Von Miller suffers gruesome injury vs. Browns, leaves game

Denver Broncos star Von Miller went down with a gruesome-looking ankle injury and had to leave the game against the Browns. The Broncos found themselves in a 10-0 hole at halftime against the Browns but that wasn’t their only concern going into the break. With under a minute left in...
