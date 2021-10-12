CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigns ahead of matchup with Broncos on Sunday

By Colleen Flynn, Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoNhp_0cOJd6Xu00

LAS VEGAS (KDVR/AP) — Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a tweet from the team.

Gruden resigned ahead of the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MST at Empower Field.

The Associated Press reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times.

Exposing of the insensitive emails comes just days after it was revealed Gruden made a racist comment about the executive director of the NFL players union in 2011.

The NFL obtained the emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, in a separate investigation of workplace misconduct regarding that franchise.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith. Now, the latest emails reported by the Times showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.

At last! Bull elk gets tire off neck after 2 years

Gruden has apologized for his “insensitive remarks” about Smith, saying they were made out of frustration over the 2011 lockout. But the latest emails sent from between 2011-18 when Gruden was an analyst for ESPN show his use of derogatory language went well beyond that.

A league source confirms the accuracy of the emails and said they have been sent to the Raiders. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made the emails public. The person said the league is awaiting for the team to review the emails and decide how to proceed.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for” and said the team was reviewing the additional emails. The team and Gruden didn’t immediately respond for comment but Gruden said earlier Monday he learned from this, without going into detail.

“I’m not going to rehash the event again,” Gruden said. “I think I feel very good about the things that I have learned. I also feel really good about what I stand for. I’ll be happy to talk about football, but I’ll just leave it at that.”

Gruden signed a 10-year contract worth up to $100 million to coach the Raiders in 2018.

The Times reported that Gruden used a gay slur to insult Goodell and said he was “clueless” and “anti-football.” He also said Goodell shouldn’t have pressured the Rams to draft “queers,” a reference to Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team.

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in June and is the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL game.

First taste of wintry weather this week on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

In a 2017 email, the Times said Gruden responded to a sexist meme of a female official by saying: “Nice job roger.”

The paper also said Gruden criticized Goodell and the NFL league for trying to reduce concussions, and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired.

The newspaper said Gruden also mocked an article in 2017 about players calling on Goodell to support their efforts promoting racial equality and criminal justice reform.

“He needs to hide in his concussion protocol tent,” Gruden wrote.

Gruden and Allen have a long relationship, having worked together in Oakland and Tampa Bay. The emails between the two and other men included photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders.

Gruden also criticized President Barack Obama during his re-election campaign in 2012, and then-vice president Joe Biden.

Jon Gruden repeats that he’s not a racist after Raiders loss

Smith said earlier Monday that he appreciates that Gruden reached out to him following the initial report, but that the email is evidence that the fight against racism is ongoing.

“But make no mistake, the news is not about what is said in our private conversation, but what else is said by people who never thought they would be exposed and how they are going to be held to account,” Smith wrote in a Twitter thread.

Gruden’s comments to Allen about Smith came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the Wall Street Journal he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn’t trust the direction the union was taking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Reid
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kdvr#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders#The Denver Broncos#The Associated Press#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Nfl Players Association#Espn
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
830
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy