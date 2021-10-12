Dr. Fauci: It's safe to go trick-or-treating this Halloween

This time last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended modifying traditional Halloween activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year, Americans can look forward to seeing the goons and goblins dressed up and going door-to-door for trick-or-treating following guidance from Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation’s top infectious disease doctor.

It's good news for kids like Dolcey Mae who will dress up as a police officer.

"It has a hat, it has a radio, it has a pink skirt and keys, and it comes with a mask," said the 4-year-old.

The news is also great for Halloween stores like Halloween Express of Cool Springs.

"The only thing that slowed down is the business side, we've been just as busy as we were last year, and they have said the year before," said Bailey Jones.

Employees like Jones say since September, people have been coming in for anything and everything.

"Our number one costume that's bestselling right now is Wednesday Adams from the Adams Family, yes definitely," Jones said.

Dr. Fauci told CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so "go out there" and "enjoy it."

Many families plan to do just that and still stay safe.

"I'm very excited, I know that this year I'm going all out with a costume and so it's kind of hard that I'm not able to go out and show all these people that I want to," said Jones. "I'm hoping next year it'll be a little different so we can go out in public, and we can just do all the things that we usually do."

Fauci also said those wanting to participate on Halloween should consider getting the shots for that "extra degree of protection" if they are not yet vaccinated.