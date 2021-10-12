CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocracoke, NC

Coast Guard suspends search for woman who went missing in Ocracoke Inlet

By Jason O. Boyd, U.S. Coast Guard
WNCT
WNCT
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUViw_0cOJd0FY00

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. —The Coast Guard said Monday night it has suspended the search for a 27-year-old woman in the water in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe approximately 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet, North Carolina, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.

The survivor was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City.

A second survivor, the original reporting source, was found ashore on Great Island by a Good Samaritan, at which point he reported swimming to shore and had last seen the missing person in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 1,635 square nautical miles for 73 search hours.

“The decision to suspend a search is the toughest part of my responsibilities,” said Capt. Matt Baer, commander, Sector North Carolina. “Our hearts are with the family who lost a loved one during this incident.”

The following assets and agencies searched:

  • An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An HC-130 Hercules aircraft aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An HC-130 Hercules aircraft aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
  • A 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet
  • A 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet
  • A 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon
  • Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat
  • Hyde County Sheriff’s Department
  • North Carolina Wildlife
  • National Park Services

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Ocracoke, NC
Accidents
Ocracoke, NC
Government
City
Morehead City, NC
Ocracoke, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Ocracoke, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
WNCT

Buzzards settle in North Carolina town despite scare tactics

BUNN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town finds itself under siege by buzzards, and nothing the locals do to scare them off seems to work. The buzzards have chosen the town of Bunn as a meeting place for the past year, and they’re congregating at every available location, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. On […]
BUNN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Missing Person#Weather#Accident#The Coast Guard#Jayhawk#Carteret Hospital#Hercules#Dolphin#Coast Guard Station
WNCT

Craven County deputy who was shot while on duty out of hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 2 has been released from the hospital. In a Facebook post, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Bellingham was released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was being transported to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy