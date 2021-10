Injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and West Fourth streets in Jamestown involving a van and sport utility vehicle. The van rolled onto its passenger side after the crash and also appeared to have struck a vehicle parked alongside West Fourth Street. At least two people were moved to Alstar ambulances at the scene, though the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately known. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department also responded Tuesday. Both streets were briefly closed to traffic.

