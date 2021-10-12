CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘We’re Here’ Season 2 Premiere: The Queens Praise the Resilience of Spartanburg

By Brett White
Decider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t keep a drag queen down, especially when they’re on a mission. Rarely has that been more evident than in the Season 2 premiere of HBO’s drag docuseries We’re Here. The Emmy-nominee is back in action, serving catharsis and eleganza all across America at a time when the nation needs...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackfilm.com

Bob the Drag Queen Talks HBO’s ‘WE’RE HERE’ Season 2

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru sits with Bob the Drag Queen to discuss HBO’s Emmy-nominated docu-reality series WE’RE HERE. The series returns for its eight-episode, second season MONDAY, OCTOBER 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Episodes will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Debuting on...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

We’re Here

Drag queens recruit and train small-town residents for a one-night-only drag performance. Roll out the runway, small-town America, because those uplifting drag queens are coming your way. An eight-episode second season brings the delightful Shangela, Bob and Eureka to rural burgs to spread their message of self-expression, tolerance and love for all. In the opener, the fab trio return to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to pick up where they left off due to a Covid delay. They’re there for Noah, who needs help reconciling his “confident diva” side with crippling self-doubt, and plus-size lesbian model Faith, among others.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Star News Online

COVID can’t drag down HBO’s heartfelt docuseries ‘We’re Here’

For the team behind HBO’s drag docuseries “We’re Here,” cracking open the book on season two meant first addressing some unfinished business with Spartanburg, South Carolina. In the Emmy-nominated, road-tripping series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka ride into small towns to mentor everyday folks...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘We’re Here’ Showrunner Peter LoGreco Reflects On A Decidedly More Ambitious Season 2 [Interview]

In the midst of the controversy over David Chappelle‘s new Netflix special, LA Times columnist LZ Granderson dropped a piece on Friday that argued the comedian had blind spots when it came to the LGBTQ+ community and especially the Black LGBTQ+ community. It was a realization that came to Granderson while watching screeners for the upcoming second season of HBO’s “We’re Here,” an Emmy-nominated reality program that follows three well-known drag queens (Shangela, Eureka, and Bob the Drag Queen), as they visit small towns across America. In the second go-around, the production visited Selma, Alabama, a monumental part of the Civil Rights Movement, but a city where even Granderson, an out gay man, admittedly did not think of having a queer community. And, of course, it does.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Sc#Eureka#Spartanburg
The Independent

We’re still here: The Drag Race queens taking on small-town America

For the past couple of years, three outrageously charismatic drag queens have been making one of the most revealing shows on TV. In each episode of the Emmy-nominated HBO docuseries We’re Here, Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara – who all rose to fame competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race – travel to a small town somewhere in the United States. When they arrive, often to an uncertain welcome, each queen adopts a local ‘drag daughter’ to mentor. After some careful coaching and fabulous makeovers, they all come together to perform a cathartic one-night-only drag show extravaganza in front...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Sad Day in the ‘Neighborhood,’ Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ in Alaska, Pride Rules, Because ‘We’re Here’

An emotional episode of CBS’ The Neighborhood shows the neighbors rallying around Gemma after a miscarriage. Superstars from Broadway, Nashville and beyond join NBC’s The Voice as mentors for the Battle Rounds. Gibbs is on the road again in NCIS, taking McGee to Alaska to get to the bottom of the serial-killer conspiracy. HBO’s jubilant reality series We’re Here returns with its drag troops preaching love and acceptance to small-town America. PBS’ Independent Lens opens its fall season with a documentary about the crusade to drop homosexuality from the official list of mental illnesses.
ALASKA STATE
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: We're Here for season 2 of HBO's drag makeover series

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m./Streaming on HBO/HBO Max. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela are hitting the road again, recruiting residents of small towns across America to participate in one-night-only drags shows. It's not all just for fun and wigs, though — the queens are there to help spread love and support to people who are trying to express their genuine selves to their family, friends, and community. This season will take the trio to Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Tex.; and, in the season premiere, Spartansburg, S.C. They'll also go to Selma, Ala., where Shangela stands on the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where, 60 years ago, civil rights activists marched and were beaten. "Especially as Black people [and] as LGBTQIA+ people, we're still fighting for equality, we're fighting discrimination, we're fighting for acceptance and equal treatment for all people," Shangela told EW's Joey Nolfi recently. "Standing on that bridge as a Black gay person raised in the South, as someone who'd come to that town to help amplify the voices and find a community of support for the gays there, but also as a person that understood the significance of the moment, it was very powerful." —Gerrad Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Billboard

Here’s What Went Down at Our Virtual ‘Queens’ Premiere Party

ABC is launching its latest musical drama, Queens, about the public fallout of a chart-topping, 90s hip-hop group and their climb back to the top of the charts. Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez make up the once raunchy rap quartet reimagined as Queens, looking to reclaim their past glory in a music industry that’s transformed since their dominant run at the turn of the millennium.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

When Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere on Hulu?

Here’s everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 2…. Yes! Hulu announced on September 14 that Only Murders in the Building would return for a second season. The first episode of the series was reportedly the most-watched premiere for a Hulu Original comedy ever. So, yes, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is a go!
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 3 Episode 5 Premiere?

For people in the UK, you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race UK via BBC3 iPlayer. And if you’re keeping it cool up in Canada, you can watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 when they air on the Crave network on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET. Just watch out for spoilers, Canadians, because the episode will be out elsewhere in the world before it airs on Crave!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Angel Brinks' baby father, Love and Hip Hop's Roccstar

Best known for appearing on Basketball Wives LA, Angel Brinks is a fashion designer and businesswoman as well as a reality TV star. She first rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA season 4 as she dated NBA player Tyreke Evans. Now, it appears that Angel has moved on with someone new and is settling down already! Let’s find out more about the 38-year-old boutique owner…
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why we're greedily awaiting the new season of 'Succession'

This column contains spoilers from last season of "Succession" and details about upcoming episodes. Being rich stinks. Money makes people paranoid, lonely and unable to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. That's what we 99 percenters want to believe. That's why we watch "Succession." HBO's award-winning series kicks off its...
TV SERIES
Decider

Can You Watch ‘Heartland’ Season 15 in the US?

The long-running family epic centers on Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), who balances the highs and lows of her personal life with the task of continuing her late mother’s legacy as a horse whisperer. Although the feel-good series is currently airing in Canada (the premiere debuted on Oct. 17), US viewers will have to wait a while to catch up with Amy and the rest of the gang.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

We're Here and The Baby-Sitters Club Return, The Voice Prepares for Battle

HBO's unscripted series We’re Here and Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club return today for their sophomore seasons, while The Voice kicks off this season's battle rounds. Also: Dancing with the Stars celebrates Disney’s greatest heroes, Seinfeld settles into a new home on basic cable, and leave it to 9-1-1 to wreak havoc on a homecoming parade. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy