SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A cold front will bring temperatures back down to below average territory this weekend. First though, on and off showers will be in the forecast and could result in another 0.50″ of rainfall. The severe weather threat and thunderstorm chances remain very low with this system. High temperatures on the other side of the cold front will be nearly 15 degrees cool and in the upper 50s. Morning temperatures, some of the coldest of the season, will be in the lower 40s Sunday and into Monday.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO