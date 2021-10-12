CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Hero Night Recap: A Shocking New Front-Runner Emerges

By Emily Longeretta
 10 days ago
It’s the week that Dancing With the Stars fans look forward to all season! On Monday, October 11, the stars and celebs portrayed their favorite heroes for the first half of Disney week — and it brought the highest scores of the season thus far.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were the first duo to hit the dance floor, dancing the Vienesse waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella, during which JoJo led and dressed as the prince. “Girls can do anything guys can do — and sometimes even better,” Carrie Ann Inaba said after the routine, something that the Nickelodeon star agreed with.

“I’ve always just thought that girls can do anything. Guys can do anything,” she told host Tyra Banks following the dance. “Anyone can do anything.” The women received three nines — the first of the season.

Later in the night, Olivia Jade Giannulli revealed to partner Val Chermkovskiy that she feels the competition is getting even tougher as the weeks go on — but she’s ready to keep working, especially since she feels so close with him.

Derek Hough was pleasantly surprised by the pair, telling the YouTube star that she’s becoming one of his “favorite performers on this show.” Carrie Ann noted that “the chemistry and the trust” between the pair are so evident between them.

“Honestly, I trust him so much and it’s hard to trust people,” Olivia Jade said ahead of their scores; when they earned three nominees, Val was so excited, he was brought to his knees.

Later in the evening, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green danced the waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from White & The Seven Dwarfs, a song she felt was perfect since she views him as her prince. While Carrie Ann criticized the fact that they had a lift, which is not allowed in a waltz, Bruno Tonioli and Len felt that the romantic number was too lovey-dovey.

“It’s Snow White, I don’t know how you don’t love each other,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum responded. When the couple were given a low score of 25 out of 40, they both appeared disappointed.

The pro dancer opened up exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of Monday’s episode, sharing that she feels their relationship is a “disadvantage” in a way.

“People are expecting this intense chemistry all the time on the dance floor,” she said. “And if it’s not there, then people are like, ‘They don’t have chemistry.’ Dance is so different. … We are doing our very best with it.”

The top score of the night went to Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, who nailed their quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book. Derek said he nearly gave the pair a 10. Instead, they received the only four nines of the night.

At the end of the episode, the judges revealed that Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater won the Mickey Dance Challenge, giving them two extra points. One couple will be sent home during the Tuesday, October 12, episode.

