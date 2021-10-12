CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mt. Whitney Summit 10/9/2021

By cheriej2042 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst time summit of highest point in the lower 48 states. Went with a group I met on meetup and hiked with for a year. Had walkie talkies and person at the base monitoring us. Weather was brutal with snowstorm blowing in day before....

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Sean hikes Mt. Washington in search of a summit sunrise

Monday, October 11th — Tonight, Sean McDonald sets off in the dead of night to hike Mount Washington in search of a summit sunrise. Plus, we take a look at commercial oyster farming and the comeback it's making on the NH Coast. On Fritz Wetherbee's New Hampshire: Two state booze...
LIFESTYLE
Muscle And Fitness

Whitney Jones Wins The Fitness Division at Olympia 2021

Whitney Jones regained the Ms. Fitness title at the 2021 Olympia making her a three-time winner and sealing her place in the Olympia history books. Her instagram post displayed all the qualities one would expect in a champion. “ Regaining the Title 🏆. 3x Ms. Fitness ⭕️lympia. I’m overwhelmed with...
WORKOUTS
San Francisco Chronicle

This Sierra ski resort is opening next week, before the rest

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. In anticipation of a series of snowstorms forecast to hit the Sierra next week, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area will open to skiers and snowboarders Oct. 29, two weeks earlier than initially planned. It’ll be the...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rock Oregon’s Largest Volcano

Just months after a similar swarm impacted the volcano, a fresh swarm of earthquakes is rocking Mount Hood, Oregon’s largest volcano. In the last 30 days, 41 earthquakes struck around the slopes and summit of Mount Hood; in just the last 24 hours, 33 earthquakes occured. Most of the earthquakes in the last 24 hours have struck the southern flank of the stratovolcano. Of all of the earthquakes, the strongest was a 2.5 which struck earlier today.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Rain, snow forecast for Lake Tahoe could be record breaking

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A possible record breaking storm headed towards Lake Tahoe is expected to dump heavy rain and multiple feet of snow that could trigger landslides and floods particularly in the Caldor Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting three systems that will...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Only In Arizona

A Vintage Amusement Park Open Since 1976, Castles ‘N Coasters In Arizona Is Fun For The Whole Family

From old-school soda fountains to throwback hotels, Arizona is full of blasts from the past. One of our favorites is Castles N’ Coasters, an amusement park in Phoenix beloved by local families since 1976. With nearly two dozen rides and attractions, four mini-golf courses, and a massive arcade, it’s the perfect place to spend a day unleashing your inner child.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS LA

Mammoth Mountain To Open 2 Weeks Early On Halloween Weekend

MAMMOTH LAKES (CBSLA) — Skip the costumes and get out those snowsuits — Mammoth Mountain will reopen on Halloween weekend, two weeks earlier than expected thanks to an atmospheric river headed for California. Mammoth Mountain will open on Oct. 29, two weeks earlier than their scheduled opening on Nov. 13, thanks to a storm that forecasters will bring heavy rain to most of California. But where there’s heavy rain in the lower elevations, that means snow in the Eastern Sierra – and a lot of it. High elevation snow expected Sunday afternoon through Monday. This Experimental Winter Storm Outlook, issued earlier this...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myfitnesspal.com

Newbie in the house

I’m new to MFP again after several years away. I never used the community forum. I thought I’d join this time for encouragement and motivation. I think this weight loss journey is inspiring when you lose weight with others who are trying to reach their goals too.
WEIGHT LOSS
Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel

Big Lake is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(BIG LAKE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Big Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BIG LAKE, MN
myfitnesspal.com

How frequently to change up lifting routine

I've been lifting for over 12 years now, and over that span have tried a large variety of lifts for each body part. When I was younger and had the time, I'd try to incorporate EVERYTHING into my workouts, which could easily result in 2-hr long sessions. These days I...
WORKOUTS
NEWS10 ABC

10/9/2021: Cooler, more fall-like weekend ahead

This weekend will feature a short break from the above average temperatures that have so far come to define October 2021. Highs today will peak in the mid 60’s just about average for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but overall dry conditions. Tonight, we’ll...
ALBANY, NY
myfitnesspal.com

Hello! Lots to lose and need friends!

Hi! I think I need some buddies so we can encourage each other on our journey. I have > 100lbs to lose! I've actually lost a lot before, but I'm a stress eater and, let me tell you, a divorce is hella stressful. But I'm in a better place, both mentally (thank you therapy) and physically, so I'm back at it. I've done it once, I can do it again!
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy