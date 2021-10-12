CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, CT

FBI Captures Road Rage Gunman Who Prompted SWAT Response In Bristol Borough

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYoBl_0cOJbEJD00

A 26-year-old man wanted for a July road rage shooting that led to a SWAT response in Bristol Borough was captured by FBI agents, authorities confirmed Friday.

Angel Cintron was apprehended on Oct. 4 by an FBI task force in Philadelphia. He was accused of having firearms in his possession during the arrest, according to the Bristol Borough Police Department.

Cintron is being held in Philadelphia and will eventually be transferred to Bucks County to face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another, and more.

He had been wanted since July 6 for chasing a car along Route 13 and subsequently firing shots at that vehicle, according to local police.

There were no injuries, police said. Cintron fled the scene and headed to his Pine Street home.

Officers arrived at Cintron's house based on a vehicle description and saw who they believed was Cintron near the house. A bystander told officers that he went inside the home.

Additional officers surrounded the home. All attempts to have Cintron exit the house went unanswered, police said.

With no response, the Bucks County SWAT team was requested.

After several hours, officers were able to enter the home but found it empty.

A subsequent investigation discovered that Cintron fled to a neighbor's home and pushed his way inside, authorities said.

"The neighbor insisted that Cintron leave but he refused. The neighbor, fearing Cintron, fled the residence, however did not alert authorities until questioned at a later time," police said.

Police believe that Cintron stayed in the home until early morning the next day until all law enforcement left Pine Street.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Raid Of Allentown Man's Home Finds Drugs, Gun, Police Say

An Allentown man was arrested Thursday after a raid of his home found drugs, a gun, and more, authorities said.The search warrant was served at 43-year-old Tomas Santiago-Rivera's home in the 200 block of North 5th Street, Allentown police said.The search yielded an unspecified quantity of cocaine,…
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Swat#Shooting#Firearms#Philadelphia#The Bucks County Swat
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man, 57, Wounded In Shooting

A 57-year-old man from Atlantic City was shot, authorities said.The shooting occurred Tuesday at 5:03 a.m. on the 2500 block of Camarotta Terrace, Atlantic City police said.  The unidentified shooting victim was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threat…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen's Body Found In Pottstown Apartment, Authorities Say

Montgomery County authorities have launched an investigation after a teenager was found dead in a Pottstown apartment.The discovery was made Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., when a landlord at 618 Chestnut St. asked a 911 caller to check on 18-year-old Chediaz Thomas, according to Montgomery County Dist…
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Woman Assaults State Trooper, Report Says

A Central Pennsylvania woman is accused of assaulting a State Police trooper, as first reported by WGAL News 8.Alyssa Marie Rhoades, 24, of Newville, assaulted the trooper on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township, then taken to Cumberland County Prison, the outlet said.It is unclear how…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Chester County Man Charged In Hit-Run Crash

A 64-year-old Chester County man was arrested after admitting his role in a hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said.Cayetano Perez Sr., of Nottingham, hit a motorcycle operator in the 900 block of Newark Road in New Garden Township on Sept. 26, according to the Southern Chester County Region…
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Bucks Teen Possibly In Philly

Bensalem police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.Alayjah Davis allegedly ran away from home on Oct. 11, local police said.She stands at 4' 11" tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said.Police believe she may be in the area of North Water Street, North Front Street,…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
148K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy