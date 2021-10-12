CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach

FOX59
FOX59
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0es6ne_0cOJbCXl00

HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) – Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adam Schefter posted on Twitter Monday night that Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility earlier in the day to speak with Gruden. According to the tweet, “Gruden will no longer be the Raiders head coach.

This comes after emails Gruden sent years ago contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Henderson#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raider Nation#Raiders#Fox 59
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The crazy Deshaun Watson trade offer Houston turned down

Deshaun Watson may not play in the NFL at all this season. Just because he’s likely to be sidelined indefinitely as multiple probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be traded from the Houston Texans. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Houston...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys make roster space for returning star player

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
NFL
FOX59

FOX59

3K+
Followers
816
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy