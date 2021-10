SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Great Plains Zoo announced that one of their snow leopards, Baya, died of a respiratory illness, possibly COVID-19, last week. In the days since Baya’s death, while felt deeply across the zoo’s community and overall conservation efforts, the animal’s passing has also raised questions on how zoos get these kinds of exotic animals, and whether the Sioux Falls zoo will gain another in the future.

