There’s A National Mullet Championship For Kids, And These Mullets Are INCREDIBLE

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDQLs_0cOJayVU00

The one thing the good Lord didn’t bless me with, was the ability to grow the mullet.

I’ve tried, and I’ve tried, and I’ve tried, but my “long hair” is simply a mini afro.

Tough scene…

However, for those who’ve been able to grow one since a young age, little did I know, there’s an actual competition for who can grow the best mullet.

That’s right, there’s an official Mullet Championship for kids.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, small business owner Kevin Begole noticed a huge uptick in kids growing out the luscious locks, and decided to have a local competition.

And now?

That “local c0mpetition” has grown nationally.

Begole discussed the popularity in the event:

“That really blew up. We actually had to cap at 500 kids, because we were getting hundreds of entries a day, and I couldn’t imagine going through a contest with thousands of kids.

We obviously look for the whole ‘business in the front, party in the rear.’ Within the mullet community, if you can look straight on at somebody and see their hair short in the front and necessarily tell what’s in the back… And then when they turn their head and you see that long flow of hair, that’s a solid mullet.”

In order to enter, a somebody must submit a front and sideview picture of the kid’s mullet, along with a $10 entry fee, and the money goes to a local pediatric hospital.

The pics are then uploaded to Facebook, and fans get to vote on the best one.

“Some of these kids have had a mullet for four or five years already. If they’re eight years old and they’ve had a mullet for four years, that’s half their life and they definitely own it.”

Begole also stated it’s all for the fun, and allowing some of these small town kids to have their few minutes of fame:

“We’re trying to make it fun… the cool thing is it’s cut through politics, it’s cut through COVID. People love it and some of these kids are super empowered right now.

Some of these kids, they’re from really small towns, so they get here and it’s a little bit of 15 minutes of fame.

They really feel awesome… It’s fun. I stress that this is for fun. We’re just trying to have a little bit of fun along the way, and the mullets are kind of wild, so we’re definitely enjoying it.”

One of the most badass competitions I’ve ever heard of, and for a good cause too? It doesn’t get better than this.

Look at some of these young legends:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbQNH_0cOJayVU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4Pzk_0cOJayVU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNBaV_0cOJayVU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yU6z0_0cOJayVU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2985dL_0cOJayVU00

