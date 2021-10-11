CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Sports Roundup: St. Mary’s boys soccer gets ‘needed’ win over KIPP

By Sam Minton
 10 days ago
Behind a late goal in the second half, the St. Mary’s boys soccer team pulled out a close win over KIPP in a non-conference bout Monday. (Item File Photo)

The St. Mary’s Spartans boys soccer team found a late goal in the second half to get past the KIPP Academy Panthers 1-0 on Monday afternoon.

Aidan Sullivan struck a low and powerful shot into the bottom of the net in the 60th minute.

“It felt good getting that win,” said head coach Mike D’Agostino. “This is definitely what we needed to get us on the right foot to get us around .500 and ready to fight to make the playoffs.”

KIPP is now 8-3 and faces Nashoba Valley Tech on Thursday (4). St.Mary’s is now 5-6-2 and faces Austin Prep on Wednesday as the Spartans will be celebrating senior night (6).

BOYS SOCCER

Revere 4, Boston Latin 2

The Patriots were able to secure the win at home to extend their record to 5-4-3.

Revere faces Lynn English on Tuesday at Manning Field (5:30).

Beverly 3, Swampscott 0

Swampscott is now 4-4-1 and faces Danvers on Wednesday (7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lynnfield 1, Ipswich 0

Emma Rose scored the lone goal in the match that propelled the Pioneers to victory.

“I thought we had a lot of good opportunities,” said Lynnfield head coach Mark Vermont. “I thought we controlled a lot of the game.”

Lynnfield is now 7-4-2 and faces Triton on Friday at home (3:45).

Swampscott 1, Beverly 1

Senior captain Sophie Digrande provided the scoring for the Big Blue on Monday and Lillian Gosselin had 8 saves in between the sticks.

Swampscott is now 6-3-2 and gets a break as they don’t play until Saturday (1) when it goes up against Haverhill.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 5, Lowell 0

Yirsy Queliz and Maggie Pierce each tallied two goals in the match, while Niya Morgen found the back of the net once for the Spartans.

St. Mary’s heads to Malden on Wednesday (3).

Ipswich 2, Lynnfield 0

The Pioneers were held scoreless and will face Triton on the road Thursday (3:45).

GOLF

Swampscott 45, Winthrop 27

Swampscott 63 1/2, Northeast 8 1/2

The Big Blue had a successful Monday out on the course, winning the tri-match at Winthrop Golf Club.

Lou Spellios, Ben O’Brien, Nate Maercklein, Dawson DiBarri, Connor Correnti and Dakoda Langervain won both of their matches, while Jason Bouffard and Will Roddy won their respective matches against Northeast.

Swampscott is now 7-5 this season, which has earned the team a spot in the state tournament.

