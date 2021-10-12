7-year-old killed in double shooting in Clarksdale, police chief says

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed, and another person was injured in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in front of a business near DeSoto and State Streets, according to Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley.

A family member identified the boy as Cartavious “CJ” Brown, Jr.

The child was shot in the upper body, police said.

Clarksdale Police said the car Brown was riding in was intentionally targeted.

“We don’t know if the adult male was the target or if the vehicle was the target,” Chief Linley said. “Both the child and the adult were in the vehicle that was shot.”

According to the chief, the car was at Crossroads Liquor and Laundry Center when it was fired on.

“When my officers arrived in that area, they did find evidence that the shooting had occurred, but they didn’t locate the victims at the scene,” Linley said. “Shortly thereafter, we were notified by the hospital that there were two gunshot victims at the hospital. Officers were at the hospital due to a prior shooting that was at the hospital and were aware of the 7-year-old who had died and were aware there was a 28-year-old who was shot but did not die from his injuries.”

A person of interest in the case was taken into custody for questioning, but the chief said they have no suspects in the case.

“Right now, we don’t have any known suspects,” said Linley. “We have several leads that we are following up on. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle the victims were in was the target.”

A family member shared a video of the family gathered at the hospital after the shooting.

Cartavious Brown, Jr. went to Clarksdale Collegiate Charter school. The school’s director told FOX13 that they will have grief counselors on multiple levels, including counselors and pastors from local churches. They will also have counselors in the 7-year-old’s classroom.

Chief Linley shared the gravity of losing a child in such a way in the community.

“Any time you have a crime against a child is rough,” he said. “A child is an innocent person who is there to live life. Anything that happens to a child is out of the ordinary.”

FOX13 has also learned of a separate homicide that occurred Monday in Clarksdale. Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley told FOX13 News there was another homicide in the area of Roosevelt and Grant around noon where an adult male was killed.

No word on a suspect in that fatal shooting either.

