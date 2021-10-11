Coldplay to perform at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony
Coldplay is performing at the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is being held in London on October 17. The Earthshot Prize was created by Great Britain’s Prince William and The Royal Foundation to encourage scientists to develop the “most inspiring and innovative solutions” to the world’s biggest environmental challenges. There will be five winners announced, and each will get one million pounds — about $1.36 million U.S. — to scale and support their innovations.q106fm.com
