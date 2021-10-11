CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coldplay to perform at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay is performing at the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is being held in London on October 17. The Earthshot Prize was created by Great Britain’s Prince William and The Royal Foundation to encourage scientists to develop the “most inspiring and innovative solutions” to the world’s biggest environmental challenges. There will be five winners announced, and each will get one million pounds — about $1.36 million U.S. — to scale and support their innovations.

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton could finally ride horses with her and Prince William's children

Bridie Wilkins The Duchess of Cambridge has been unable to ride with her children with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there could be a solution in the future. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, previously revealed she was allergic to horses back in...
ANIMALS
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Watson
Person
David Attenborough
newschain

William calls for environmental action in trailer for Earthshot Prize documentary series

The Duke of Cambridge has called for nations to “protect and restore nature” in a trailer for a BBC series highlighting the goals of his Earthshot Prize. William launched his ambitious environmental prize to find solutions to the planet’s problems and overcome the pessimism felt by many in its future, and he says in the footage “this is a moment for hope, not fear”.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Great Britain#Abc Audio#British Royal Family#The Royal Foundation#The Discovery Channel
Cosmopolitan

Rami Malek shares Prince William's reaction to No Time To Die

Rami Malek has opened up about what it was like to sit behind Prince William at the No Time To Die premiere, which took place last week. High-profile celebrities were in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday, September 28, for the new James Bond movie, that Billie Eilish performed the theme song for. Rami just happened to be seated near the Prince and was even able to catch a glimpse at his reaction to the Hollywood blockbuster.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Prince William’s ‘bullying’ and Kate’s ‘coolness towards Meghan’ reportedly forced Harry to quit Royal Family

Prince William’s “alleged bullying” and Kate Middleton’s “coolness towards Meghan” contributed to the fallout between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. It also contributed to Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as working members of the Royal Family, a biographer has claimed. According to royal biographer Andrew Morton in...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Is Prince George Obsessed With, According To Prince William?

We are obsessed with the adorable Prince George. He's cute, thoughtful, and expressive — something we have seen over the past few years, including his latest appearance at the Euro 2020 final soccer game between England and Italy. The young prince was present at the Wembley Stadium with his mother...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind Prince William's Name

Royal fans cannot wait for Prince William to ascend the throne. Second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles, William has got it all. He's charming, confident, and has a working style that's adaptive to how the world is changing. But, oh, how common that name is!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

Britain's Prince William has criticized some of the world's richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Planet Earth instead.In comments to the BBC aired Thursday, William voiced his disapproval, a day after the former Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest man to fly to space in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and...
U.K.
DesignerzCentral

Princess Charlotte, Prince George ‘very upset’ after missing this, Kate Middleton says

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were upset that they couldn’t join their parents in an engagement with Sir David Attenborough. Princess Charlotte and Prince George were brought up by their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to be pro-animal and pro-environment. At their age, both royals are already aware of their surroundings because their parents also let them enjoy the outdoors.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy