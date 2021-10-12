CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Midstate drivers frustrated by higher gas prices

By Hannah Brandt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBMvF_0cOJZrHw00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The price of gas is unusually high right now, and local drivers are feeling the impact.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.42. Last year at this time it was just $2.49.

Average price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon to $3.31

Experts say it’s because there’s a lot more demand for gas than there was at the height of the pandemic. Doni Lee Spiegel is the spokeswoman for AAA Central Penn. She notes that this is a trend happening nationally.

“When you have demand outpacing our supply that’s when you’re going to see prices push up,” Spiegel said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Pennsylvanians may be feeling it more than most though because our state has a higher gas tax than many others.

“When you do a comparison we’re usually at the higher end of the list. That is because we have more roadways, more bridges even though we’re smaller in size than some of the bigger states,” Spiegel said.

These new cars have the greatest price hikes

Robert Macedonio commutes from Duncannon to the Philadelphia area for work, so the higher prices are hitting him extra hard.

“I think it’s a crock, it’s a shame,” Macedonio said. “It’s costing me $300-$400 a week, depending on where I get my gas.”

Company suspected in oil spill had dozens of violations

Michael Robbins is noticing the difference in his wallet too. “It’s $3.25 now, that’s insane,” Robbins said. “I hate it. Like, I know it could be lower.”

Driver Amy Lizza says it’s definitely inconvenient for her, but she’s hopeful it’s temporary. “I think they’ll go down eventually, I don’t think they’re going to stay this way,” Lizza said.

Natural gas shortage could cause higher bills, Midstate energy supplier explains how to curb costs

But Spiegel says don’t hold your breath. Unless the supply issues improve she warns we may see these prices for a while. “I don’t expect the prices to change. We are expecting this trend to continue,” Spiegel said.

That means it could impact holiday travel. Some families may opt to fly instead of driving. “Traveling less that’s for sure and relying on just finding those lucky plane tickets on sale,” Robbins said.

Keeping old cars longer can help the environment more than buying new electric cars, study finds

Others are willing to pay a bit extra for gas to continue their holiday traditions. “I’m doing the road trip to Wilkes-Barre,” Lizza said.

For now, we’re all stuck feeling the pain at the pump. “It’s the world we live in, welcome to 2021,” Macedonio said.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays Spiegel suggests planning ahead and being flexible. You can calculate the expected gas costs for your road trip here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Dept. of Ag canvassing South Central Pa. businesses for spotted lanternfly permit compliance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spotted Lanternfly Compliance and Enforcement Team will be conducting spotted lanternfly permit and inspection record checks for businesses in Cumberland and York counties starting Oct. 25. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website, spotted lanternfly (SLF) permits are required for businesses and organizations that work within SLF quarantine zones […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

How widespread are mail delays? abc27 Investigators send out letters

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — The abc27 Investigators are sending one letter to an address in each of the 10 counties in the abc27 viewing area (Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York) along with one address each in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Altoona, Erie, and Wilkes-Barre. The people receiving the letter agreed to help […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Duncannon, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Traffic
abc27 News

City of Lancaster hosting free tire drop-off at Conestoga Greenway Trail

If you have old tires lying around, the City of Lancaster will take them off your hands at no cost. A free tire drop-off event next week is part of an effort between the City and Lancaster County Mosquito Program to help with disease prevention because mosquitoes often use tires as a breeding ground. The tires are recycled into everything from playground mulch to material for road repair.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Where can I drop off my ballot in the Midstate?

With Election Day coming up, Pa. Department of State is reminding residents the deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. The department is also telling Pennsylvanians to utilize drop box locations or county election offices to ensure their ballot is counted.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Robbins
abc27 News

Sit back and relax: The Delaware Memorial Bridge

(WHTM) — The Delaware Memorial Bridge is the southernmost bridge on the Delaware River. It’s the only bridge for vehicles connecting the states of Delaware and New Jersey, and the largest vehicular crossing on the river. A view looking north from the waterfront in New Castle, Delaware. The bridge is a little over three miles […]
DELAWARE STATE
abc27 News

Is the Pa. school mask mandate a rule or a regulation? One word has lasting effect on procedure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican lawmakers continue to challenge the statewide mask mandate in schools. Wednesday it was in the courts. On Thursday, a little-known committee was dusted off to talk about whether the health secretary has the power to implement the mandate. The arguments were mostly procedural and centered on the question of is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
834
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy