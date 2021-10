Mary Lee G. Berggren, age 94, of Council Grove, formerly of Manhattan, died Thursday October 7, 2021 at the Diversicare Health and Rehab Center in Council Grove. She was born on February 9, 1927 in Hubbel, Nebraska, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Verley) Young. She grew up in the Hubbell area and area and graduated from Hubbell High School with the class of 1944.