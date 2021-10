WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Head coach Brian Kitamura has announced the addition of Connor Lawhead and Tyler Lewis to the 2022 Whitman College baseball coaching staff. Lawhead, who will serve as pitching coach for Blues, has local ties having played at Walla Walla Community College for two years before finishing his career at the NCAA Division I level at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Following graduation, he joined the Mastadon coaching staff where he coached for five years. Most recently, he was the pitching coach at St. Francis University where he helped turn around a program that won 13 games in 2020 and finished with 34 wins this past season.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO