Michelle Beadle, Fabricio Oberto to Join San Antonio Spurs Broadcast Team This Season
Former ESPN personality Michelle Beadle is set to return as part of an NBA broadcast for the upcoming season. A recent report arrived ahead of Friday’s preseason game indicating that Beadle will join the San Antonio Spurs broadcast team. She’ll be on board for select broadcasts, and it will make for her first time back on TV since her ESPN exit over a year ago. It’s also a return to the team that helped first launch her career in sports journalism.www.spurstalk.com
