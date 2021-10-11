CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a faster way to detect new COVID variants: testing sewage

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. — The devastating spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant kept America and much of the world still on edge over the summer. There’s been talk that other mutations, including the Lambda and Mu variants, are already on the radars of health officials. So what’s the best way to keep track of the spread of these new COVID variants? According to one recent study, COVID mutations could be detected faster — by testing sewage.

