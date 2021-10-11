CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma's volcanic eruption is going strong 3 weeks later

By The Associated Press
Indiana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — Three weeks since its eruption upended the lives of thousands, the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is still spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing. Authorities on Sunday monitored a new stream of molten rock that has added...

